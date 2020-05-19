This Works

Morning Expert Open Eyes

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At This Works

Anti-blue light support with Giant Kelp and Persian Silk Tree to help de-puff, detoxify and brighten eyes on waking. When: An instant antidote to tired eyes upon waking How: With natural extracts of Giant Kelp to tighten the look of skin, Persian Silk Tree extract to help reduce the appearance of dark circles and Cocoa Seed peptides to limit the effects of blue light on the skin’s appearance Why: For wide awake eyes the morning after the night before