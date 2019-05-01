Sainsbury's Taste The Difference

Morador Malbec Brut Sparkling Wine

£10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sainsbury's

Delicate aromas of spring blossom and red fruits lead to flavours of red cherry and citrus, finishing with a froth of fine bubbles and a hint of sweetness. Malbec is renowned for making bold, powerful reds but the experts at La Casa del Rey have used all their know-how, gained over 250 years of making sparkling wine, to create this delightfully fresh and fruity fizz. This delicate sweetness pairs beautifully with seafood and shelllfish.