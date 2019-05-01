Sainsbury's Taste The Difference
Morador Malbec Brut Sparkling Wine
£10.00
At Sainsbury's
Delicate aromas of spring blossom and red fruits lead to flavours of red cherry and citrus, finishing with a froth of fine bubbles and a hint of sweetness. Malbec is renowned for making bold, powerful reds but the experts at La Casa del Rey have used all their know-how, gained over 250 years of making sparkling wine, to create this delightfully fresh and fruity fizz. This delicate sweetness pairs beautifully with seafood and shelllfish.
DETAILS
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food Turkey & Potato Recipe
$11.99$8.99
fromTarget