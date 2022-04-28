Mooala

Mooala Bananamilk

$29.00

Expecting a thick banana smoothie with fake banana flavor? That doesn’t fly over here at Mooala. Our Original Bananamilk has a mild, approachable banana flavor so it can be enjoyed like any plant-based or dairy milk. Plus, it has the aroma of banana bread, so have your bananas and drink them too 😉. You can feel confident with every sip knowing there is no added sugar and each cup serving is a good source of calcium and has 350mg of potassium. It’s sure to be a family favorite. Stock your pantry today!