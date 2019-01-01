Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
TeaBox
Monthly Tea Subscription Box
$29.99
Buy Now
Review It
At TeaBox
Monthly Tea Subscription Box
Featured in 1 story
Unique Subscriptions To Gift For The Holidays
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
btw ceramics
Half Moon Porcelain Cups
$48.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Harney & Sons
Scottish Gift Tea
$35.00
from
Harney
BUY
Areaware
Liquid Body Flask
$60.00
from
East Dane
BUY
Tank Garage Winery
2015 All Or Nothing, Red Wine, Napa Valley
$38.00
from
Tank Garage Winery
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
Seapoint Farms
Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame
$10.79
from
Amazon
BUY
K9 Advantix
Ii Flea, Tick & Mosquito Prevention (2-pack)
$39.99
$28.99
from
Chewy
BUY
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food Turkey & Potato Recipe
$11.99
$8.99
from
Target
BUY
Alfred Tea Room
Ceremonial Matcha Gift Set
$84.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted