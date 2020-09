Montemelino

Montemelino Rosé

80% Ciliegiolo, 20% Gamay Umbria, Italy. Women winemakers - Margret + Sabina. All natural. Mother and daughter team. Lightly pressed. Lemon lime zip. Dry smoke + tart cherries. Saline swish. Like climbing a pink mountain and twirling naked at the top.