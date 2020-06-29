Lancôme

Monsieur Big Mascara

$25.00

At Lancôme

Fall in love at first swipe. A long-lasting, volumious mascara, with a black-boosting polymer in its pigment, for 12x more volume* and up to 24-hours of wear. *Instrumental Tests Say goodbye to falsies and eyelash extensions. Monsieur Big is a creamy, lengthening mascara, with a gel-like texture that does not require touch-ups. This voluminous mascara glides smoothly onto lashes for an even, buildable and clump-free application. Eyelashes appear extra dark due to black-boosting polymers and an intense grade of rich black pigments. Eye lashes are protected from smudging and flaking during makeup wear because of film-forming polymers that wrap lashes in a supple, strong sleeve. Lashes will appear supple, longer and voluminous. Plus, with the use of wave-fiber technology, Monsieur Big’s long, wavy bristles and wide mascara brush-shape enable an ample supply of product onto the brush itself. This allows Monsieur Big to deposit a thick, intense coating of mascara onto lashes. Its soft and flexible fibers also provide a soft and luxurious feel. Eye makeup appears more vibrant. It's love at first swipe! Monsieur Big is ideal for a big night out and the morning after. Oui! He lasts all day and all night.