Kendra Scott

Mom Pendant Necklace

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Share your love with the Mom Pendant Necklace in Silver and Gold! A meaningful piece for thoughtful gifting or a reminder of the most important woman in your life. Set in Rhodium Plated Over Brass Approx length: 17" Lobster Clasp with Adjustable Sliding Closure Imported Photo may have been enlarged and/or enhanced. Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12329690