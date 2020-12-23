Molekule

Molekule Air Mini+ Small Room Air Purifier

$499.00 $439.00

Buy Now Review It

Made for smaller spaces: designed for smaller spaces up to 250 sq ft PECO-powered: Breakthrough PECO technology doesn’t just collect pollutants, it destroys them Auto Protect mode: Set Air Mini+ to regulate fan speed based on levels of particulate matter in the air PECO-Filter status indicator: Easily track the replacement schedule for your PECO-Filter Ready to purify: Comes with a 6-month filter Automatic filter refills available See manufacturer's website Whisper quiet: With a 30-decibel Silent Mode, Air Mini+ is sonically unobtrusive Efficient purification: Air Mini+ uses low energy, so let it run 24/7 to maintain fresh air