Sunwink

Mocktail Tonic 12 Pack

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

POWERED BY SUPERFOODS: Meticulously crafted by our clinical herbalists, each bottle comes with the equivalent of over 4000mg of functional superfood. PERFECT ALCOHOL SWAP: Crafted with superfoods and herbs known to boost mood, relax the mind, and detoxify, it’s the perfect alcohol substitute. REFRESHING TASTE: Refreshing, lightly carbonated beverages, made with 5 complementary ingredients and sweetened with organic, nutrient dense maple syrup. ALL NATURAL & ORGANIC: USDA Organic, vegan, plant-based ingredients, non GMO, no artificial sweeteners or fillers PURPOSE-DRIVEN: Sustainable ingredients, recyclable packaging, 2% of all sales go back to organizations Sunwink is a female-founded, plant powered wellness company that makes Superfood Powders and Sparkling Herbal Tonics. We believe people are at their healthiest and happiest when plants are a part of their daily diets. Our vision is that all people will incorporate superfoods and super herbs into their everyday food and beverage routines. All of our products are crafted with the cleanest functional ingredients. Each Sunwink product is inspired by a thought leader, vetted by a clinical herbalist and 2% of net sales go back to people and the Planet.