M&M's

M&m’s Halloween Cocoa Crisp – 8oz

$3.19

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Get ready for Halloween night with this bag of M&M'S Creepy Cocoa Crisp Chocolate Candy in fun, festive packaging. Each pouch contains Cocoa Crisp M&M'S Candy in Halloween colors. Use them to add that extra special touch to your fall baked goods, Halloween party treats or even to bring a pop of color to your office candy bowl! Enjoy the classic taste of real milk chocolate and cocoa crisp with each piece of M&M'S Cocoa Crisp Chocolate Candy in this fun Halloween blend.