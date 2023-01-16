United States
Balenciaga
Mmini Le Cagole Heart Leather Crossbody Bag
$1350.00
At Farfetch
New Season Balenciaga mini Le Cagole Heart leather crossbody bag Made in Italy Highlights rose pink calf leather crease effect decorative buckle detail stud design silver-tone hardware two-way zip fastening detachable chain-link shoulder strap front zip fastening pockets main compartment internal card slots internal logo stamp Conscious: We've partnered with Good On You – an ethical agency that rates how sustainably brands perform. This item comes from a brand that performs well in relation to their impact on the planet. Composition Outer: Calf Leather 100% Wearing The model is 1.76 m wearing size OS Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 18945257 Brand style ID: 7227811VG9Y