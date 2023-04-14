RHODE x Target

Mixed Whimsical Floral & Stripe Print Midi Skirt

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Midi Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Rise: Mid Rise Fit: Classic Fit Garment Details: Full Waistband Elastic Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry Street Date: April 15, 2023 TCIN: 87278677 UPC: 196983796297 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-7369 Origin: Imported Description Show off your unique style with this flowy Mixed Whimsical Floral & Stripe Print Midi Skirt from RHODE x Target. Made from 100% cotton for cool comfort, this midi skirt is designed with a mid rise and classic fit. It's decorated with whimsical floral and stripe print in green, blue and yellow, and the full elastic waistband offers a snug, custom fit. RHODE co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers believe in dressing for the fun you want to have. With vibrant designs that offer a sense of carefree confidence, RHODE brings its timeless, globally inspired prints and silhouettes to Target in this limited-time Spring Designer Collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.