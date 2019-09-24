Mingle Sparkling Mocktails

Mix And Mingle - 4 Pack (2250 Ml)

$34.99

Celebrate life’s everyday moments and special occasions with the Mingle handcrafted, non-alcoholic mocktails! Try the Mingle 4 pack to sample these four fabulous effervescent flavors: The Moscow Mule is a delightful blend of spicy ginger and zesty lime with a light, sparkling finish. The Cranberry Cosmo combines layers of tangy cranberry and lime juices for a pleasingly crisp, citrusy, finish. The Melon Mojito is a refreshing blend of juicy melon and tangy lime with just a hint of mint for a refreshing flavor. The Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini is delightful blend of tangy blackberry juices and delicate hibiscus for a light, fruity, finish.Mocktail Recipe: Serve chilled in appropriate glassware (champagne glass, copper mug or double old fashioned) and garnish your Mingle Mocktail with your favorite fresh fruit and a lime wheel. Skinny Cocktail Recipe: Simply add 1 oz of vodka, gin or prosecco to enjoy a low-calorie all natural cocktail. Non alcoholic, uplifting, natural botanicals, only 40 calories per 8 oz serving.Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Organic Cane Sugar, Natural Flavors, Juice Concentrate, Fruit Juice Extract, and Citric AcidFREE SHIPPING on 4 Pack when purchased on igourmet.com.