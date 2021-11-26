Miss Patisserie

Featuring unique blends of essential oils, these steamers infuse your shower with a spa-like experience to help calm, relax, destress, or energize your body and mind. De-Stress: Crisp, woodsy juniper berry soothes anxiety, helping your to relax and focus. Uplift: Bright notes of lemongrass put a pep in your step and invigorate your senses. Sleep: Fragrant lavender buds promote relaxation, easing you into a restful night of sleep. How to use: Break off one half and place on the shower floor. Turn on the water, step into the shower, and enjoy the aromatherapeutic experience.