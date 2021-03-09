UrbanCheesecraft

Our Mini Cheese Kit is the perfect starting point for beginners, kids and busy families. Homemade cheese is ready to enjoy in 30 minutes! This makes for a fun activity with a delicious result. ___ Farmers' Cheese is perfect to use as tender crumbles on tacos, salad and bowls of chili - you can even shape it into a little wheel and enjoy with fruit and crackers. It's lovely drizzled with honey. Ricotta is luscious and creamy so it's great for simple veggie dips (your choice of herbs), on pancakes and ricotta toast but you can always get fancy with cheesecakes and lasagna. Kit includes: Instructions Unlimited Email Support Fine Mesh, Unbleached 100% Cotton Cheesecloth Non-GMO Citric Acid Non-Iodized Cheese Salt (Fine Flake Salt) What you need: Simply add milk and typical kitchen equipment (pot, colander, spoon, measuring cups and spoons). Follow the instructions and in 30 minutes you will be eating and sharing homemade, all-natural cheeses! Pasteurized store-bought milk or raw farm-fresh milk both work - do not use ultra-pasteurized or UHT, ultra-heat pasteurized milk. Quantity: Kit makes 4 batches of cheese. Batches weigh about a 1/2 lb. You'll have plenty of supplies to experiment with different herbs, spices and wheel shapes. Dietary guidelines: This kit is gluten-free and vegetarian. Shelf life: 4 years in a cool dry pantry, no refrigeration needed. --- Shop Notices: Please leave brief gift messages (exactly as you want them to appear) in the note section at check out. Edit address if necessary. Orders with incorrect addresses will be cancelled so you can re-order. We will not edit as this can cause delays and mistakes. Thanks so much for your understanding! Food Safety and Allergens: Kits and supplies are assembled in a fully-licensed facility that strictly follows the Department of Agriculture cleaning guidelines. The food items are all gluten-free but packaged using equipment that also pack wheat, soy, corn, nuts and other food allergens. For more information visit www.urbancheesecraft.com