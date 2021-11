Yes Way Rosé

Mini Bubbles

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Yes Way Rosé

Small Bottle, Big Bubbles. Celebrate occasions big and small with a super cute, single-serving bottle of our superblé crisp brut rosé. The pink sparkler is crafted in the south of France and features refreshing notes of white wildflowers, apricot, and pink grapefruit zest along with refined, long-lasting bubbles. Each 187ml mini Bubbles bottle is bursting with sparkling joy.