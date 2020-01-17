Siete Foods

Mild Nacho Cashew Queso

GRAIN FREE • PALEO • GLUTEN FREE • DAIRY FREE • SOY FREE • VEGAN Queso in Texas is more than a food, it's a cultural event that shows up at backyard BBQs, graduation parties, awkward online dates, work events, and really anywhere that people gather together to enjoy each other's company. Unfortunately, for those that choose to avoid dairy, this can lead to the least Texan of emotions: exclusion. Fortunately, you can now show up to your fiesta of choice equipped with our mild nacho cashew queso, which is engineered for indulgent, dropped jaw, soul warming, "are you sure this doesn't have cheese?" reactions that you can share, as queso is meant to be.