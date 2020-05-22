Mango

Midi Denim Skirt

$59.99 $41.99

At Mango

Description The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Midi design. Flared design. Denim style cotton fabric. Dark wash. Loops. Two side pockets. Two patch pockets on the back. Frayed finish. Zip and one button fastening. Side length 27.76 in. Skirt length 28.07 in.