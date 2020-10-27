Cintage72

Midcentury Ceramic Lamp, Oyster With Pearl / Shell

Beautiful 60s-70s ceramic lamp. The lamp is in very good vintage condition. No chips or cracks. The glass sphere comes from another French 60s lamp and is probably slightly larger than the original, it doesn't touch the ring around the fitting and "hangs" a bit in the shell. However, this is not disturbing. Without the glass sphere, this lamp is also beautiful, you can use an ornamental light. The price is for the lamp including glass bulb, however if you want to buy it without a ball I can offer you 15% discount. The lamp is about 16.5 cm - 6.5 inches high. The plug is made for European use, the lamp has an E14 fitting , I recommend max 25 watts. If you use the sphere, a small light is required. Weight 654 grams Shipments abroad go up to 2 kilos and from 2 to 5. Combined shipments can save shipping costs. Feel free to contact me. If you order multiple items and shipping costs are still lower, you will get overpaid costs back from me. I send with tracking code, if you do not want to be able to send cheaper please let me know. I like to use recycled packaging materials. Items are purchased from second-hand stores or private individuals, I cannot make any warranties such as "comes from a smoke and pet free house". Features I describe as accurately as possible, but all items are vintage and thus used, unless otherwise described.