Zara

Mid-heel Shoes

£99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

MATERIALS, CARE AND ORIGIN ORIGIN We work with our suppliers, workers, unions and international organizations to develop a supply chain in which human rights are respected and promoted, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Thanks to the collaboration with our suppliers, we work to know the facilities and processes used to manufacture our garments in order to know the traceability of our products. Made in Vietnam CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Simple steps like cleaning your clothing with a dry cotton cloth or a soft brush, depending on the characteristics of the product, can help you care for it. Whenever possible, try to use products that are respectful of the environment. Do not wash Do not submerge in water Do not use bleach Leather/Patent finish/Glossy finish. Clean with a dry cotton cloth. Do not iron Suede/Nubuck/Split suede. Clean with a soft brush or firm sponge. Do not dry clean Leather. Colourless or matching colour wax may be applied. Do not tumble dry Suede/Nubuck/Split suede. Treatable with protective or dust repellent sprays (water repellent products for mops). MATERIALS We work with monitoring programmes to ensure compliance with our social, environmental and health and safety standards for our garments. To assess compliance, we have developed a programme of audits and continuous improvement plans. UPPER 100% polyester LINING 100% polyurethane SOLE 100% polyurethane thermoplastic INSOLE 80% polyurethane · 20% polyester