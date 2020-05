Microplane

Microplane Zester Grater

£17.95 £15.90

Buy Now Review It

Perfect for zesting citrus, grating hard cheese, chocolate, cinnamon, onion, garlic, and ginger Constructed out of 18/8 stainless steel with razor sharp edges Premium handles are ergonomic, and soft to the touch Non-slip rubber feet add stability and protect your plates Each grater comes with it's own plastic safety cover