Del Maguey Vida

Mezcal

$38.49

Buy Now Review It

At Total Wine

Mexico- Intro Series. Handcrafted in the tropical microclimate of San Luis Del Rio, Oaxaca. Agave: Espadin. Twice distilled in wood-fired riverside copper stills. Nose of tropical fruit, honey, & roast agave; palate offers ginger, cinnamon, & tangerine, with a soft finish.