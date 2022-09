La Monarca

Mexican Cookie Collection Gift Box

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At La Monarca

Perfect for those who just can’t pick a favorite! Our Mexican Cookie Collection features our full line of Mexican cookies – and every box helps save the Monarch butterflies! Our Mexican Cookie Collection includes: • Cinnamon Cookies – Traditional from northern Mexico, our delicious cinnamon shortbread cookies are dusted with a cinnamon & sugar blend. • Mexican Wedding Cookies – A fan favorite! Made with butter & pecans and dusted with powdered sugar. • Polvorones – Traditional Mexican shortbread cookies dusted with powdered sugar. • Orejitas – Our Mini Palmiers are made with real butter, flaky & crunchy with a golden brown finish.