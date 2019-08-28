Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
MZ Wallace New York
Metro Quilted Shell Tote
£190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Black shell Zip fastening along top Weighs approximately 0.9lbs/ 0.4kg
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Topshop
Straw Tote Bag
$40.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Aldo
Oviglio
$60.00
from
Aldo
BUY
DETAILS
Wildfang
Yqy Tote
$18.00
from
Wildfang
BUY
DETAILS
Charlotte Olympia
Island Shopper Mini Pvc And Leather Tote Bag
$750.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from MZ Wallace New York
DETAILS
MZ Wallace New York
Metro Pouch
$55.00
from
MZ Wallace
BUY
DETAILS
MZ Wallace New York
Metro Pouch
$55.00
from
MZ Wallace
BUY
DETAILS
MZ Wallace New York
Medium Sutton
$225.00
from
MZ Wallace
BUY
DETAILS
MZ Wallace New York
Medium Sutton
£205.00
from
MZ Wallace
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted