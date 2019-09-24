Chocolate Storybook

Merlot Cotton Candy

$4.95

Buy Now Review It

Our Merlot Cotton Candy has an irresistible flavor you won’t find anywhere else. Just like the real thing, this wine flavored confection features the smooth, easy taste of red fruits and a soft finish with just a touch of tannin to keep it from being too sweet. Experience the subtle, delicious taste of Merlot Cotton Candy. (There is no alcohol in this recipe.) Our exclusive recipe, you won’t find this anywhere else. Each batch is handcrafted and packed fresh in our family-owned candy kitchen. Chocolate Storybook has been winning over customers since 1986 with their delicious confections. Based in West Des Moines, Iowa, their award winning cotton candy line was launched in 2013 with just 6 flavors and has grown to now include 55 flavors, many of which are all natural with no artificial ingredients or colors. Perfect for gifts or party favors, each tub holds 1.2 oz. of cotton candy. Tubs are 5.5 inches tall and 4.5 inches in diameter. When unopened and properly stored, the shelf life is 6 months. Just keep it sealed out of hot heat and direct light.