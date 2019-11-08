Armas de Guerra

Mencia 2017

An historic winery founded in 1879, making wines with old vines 50+ years old, from organically grown dry-farmed vineyards. In addition Guerra controls 1/3 of all the vineyard land in Bierzo (1,000ha - 2,471 acres) and only makes wine with the best 10% of the grapes harvested. 100% Mencia (Mehn-cee-ah). Vines planted in 1955-1965. Tended in calcareous clay and slate soil at 550 m (1,804 ft) elevation Mencia pairs extremely well with steak tartar, calamari and goat ... read more