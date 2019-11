Quorn

Meat Free Turkey Roast (case Of 12)

$123.95

Buy Now Review It

At Food Service Direct

The Quorn Foods Meatless Turkey Roast makes for a great meal option for kids and adults alike. This easy-to-prepare meatless roast saves time and effort when prepping for bulk orders. This Quorn meatless roast bulk pack is an ideal choice for restaurants, food trucks, and cafeterias.