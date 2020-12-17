McBride Sisters Collection

Mcbride Sisters Collection 2017 Central Coast California Red Blend

$18.99

McBride Sisters Collection

Cherry and plum dominate the aromas, gently laced with cedar and vanilla. In the mouth, the wine is elegant, even understated, with perfectly balanced tannin and just the slightest hint of earthiness complimenting the fruit. Extended oak aging softens the finish and brings with it a suggestion of baking spices and cocoa. A well-rounded wine, great with roast chicken, pork, beef and vegetable dishes. Perfect with a lightly sauced sausage ravioli, or even on its own paired with a great conversation.