Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Michael Kors Collection
Maxie Leather Mule
$450.00
$337.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Michael Kors
Crafted from rich calf leather, our Maxie mules are distinguished by a galvanized, sphere-shaped heel. Slip them on as a contemporary finish to cropped hemlines.
Featured in 1 story
17 Reasons Everyone Should Own A Heeled Mule
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
