Search
Products fromShopShoesMules & Clogs
Michael Kors Collection

Maxie Leather Mule

$450.00$337.50
At Michael Kors
Crafted from rich calf leather, our Maxie mules are distinguished by a galvanized, sphere-shaped heel. Slip them on as a contemporary finish to cropped hemlines.
Featured in 1 story
17 Reasons Everyone Should Own A Heeled Mule
by Alyssa Coscarelli