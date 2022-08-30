Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Solid & Striped
Max Asym Pullover
$268.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Solid & Striped
Need a few alternatives?
Solid & Striped
Max Asym Pullover
BUY
$268.00
Solid & Striped
Oliver Bonas
Sunset Sparkle Pink Jumper
BUY
£35.00
£55.00
Oliver Bonas
Zara
Fruit Jacquard Sweater
BUY
$29.99
$45.90
Zara
The Elder Statesman
Jacquard-knit Cashmere Sweater
BUY
$927.50
$1855.00
Net-A-Porter
More from Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
Tati Tie Bralette
BUY
$148.00
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
Kalani Skirt
BUY
$138.00
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
Sia Dress
BUY
$248.00
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
Carly Pullover
BUY
$298.00
Solid & Striped
More from Sweaters
Madewell
Plus Whisper Cotton Turtleneck In Herrick Stripe
BUY
$22.40
$32.00
Madewell
Solid & Striped
Max Asym Pullover
BUY
$268.00
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped
Carly Pullover
BUY
$298.00
Solid & Striped
WILDFOX
I'm A Witch Baggy Beach Jumper
BUY
$88.00
WILDFOX
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted