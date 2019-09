Harney & Sons

Matcha Iri Genmaicha Tea Sachets 20 Count

$14.99 $10.49

Buy Now Review It

At World Market

Prettily packaged in a green tin, Harney & Sons Matcha iri Genmaicha Tea offers a gentler version of matcha's intense taste. The bancha and brown rice of genmaicha is coated with matcha green tea powder for a mild yet savory update on a favored classic.