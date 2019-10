Massolino

Massolino Dolcetto D’alba 2016

At Saratoga Wine Exchange

This red is balanced and fluid, bursting with black cherry, blackberry, violet and spice aromas and flavors. Firms up slightly on the finish. Shows fine purity and length. Drink now through 2021. 2,500 cases made.