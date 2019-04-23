Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
ACK

Marina Swim Top

$105.00
At Need Supply
Description Tie-front swim top from ACK. Fine rib knit. Plunging V neckline. Cap sleeves. Low support. Lined. • Stretch Nylon Swimwear • 92% nylon, 8% elastane • Machine wash • Made in Italy Sizing Garment Measurements 12" shoulder to shoulder 13.5" underband 10.5" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'9" | 30" bust | 24" waist | 34.5" hips. Fit Notes Tight fit. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
These Are the 5 Most Popular Swimwear Trends
by Eliza Huber