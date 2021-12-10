United States
Mr. Consistent
Margarita Lover Gift Pack
$180.00
At Mr. Consistent
Tis the season for cocktails! Mr. Consistent has prepared an exclusive range of gifts to share with your loved ones! Margarita Lover Gift Pack includes: - 1 x Mr. Consistent Margarita Mixer - 1 x El Jimador Reposado Tequila 700mL - 1 x Accessory of choice; The Shake Up Card Game (Never Have I Ever) & Dried Lime Pack OR Bartender Essentials Kit OR extra Margarita Mixer - 1 x Limited Edition Mr. Consistent Gift Box Note: You must be over the age of 18 to purchase this gift pack. The gift pack must be a gift. By checking out you confirm to these things. DOES NOT SHIP INTERNATIONALLY