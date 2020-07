F!VE DRINKS CO.

Margarita (4-pack)

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Drizly

This is a Margarita expertly crafted by award winning Miami mixologists. Made with real Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Hibiscus and Habanero Agave Nectar. A craft cocktail that’s ready-to-drink anywhere, anytime. (Made in USA)