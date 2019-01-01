To add fiery flavor to nachos, chili, pizza, and more, while raising your metabolism, there's nothing like a full-bodied hot sauce--and making it yourself can add an extra kick to the mix. Produce a piquant variety of hot sauces with this DIY kit, offering cayenne, ancho, curry, and chili spice packs. Simply follow the instructions, combining the spices with the included peppers, vinegars, and brown sugar to create your own handcrafted condiments. Six bottles and customizable labels let you package and present up to six of your own small-batch sauces that'll turn up the heat on your favorite foods. Made in Portland, OR. Click here to learn how to make hot sauce using your Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit.