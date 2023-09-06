Black Girl Sunscreen

Make It Glow Continuous Spray Spf30

Details Benefits Fragrance Free Decreases the risk of skin cancer Infused with Jojoba and Avocado No Parabens Features Dry touch finish Continuous spray for face and body No white cast How To Use Apply 15 mins before sun exposure, Hold the container 4 to 6 inches away from the skin to apply. Do not spray directly into the face. Spray on hands then apply to face. use at least every 2 hours. Precautions: Flammable Do not use while smoking or near heat or flame. Do not use on broken skin. When using this product keep out of eyes. Rinse eyes with water to remove. Contents under pressure. Do not puncture or incinerate. Do not store at temperature above 120 degrees F. Stop and ask a doctor if rash occurs. Keep out of reach of children if product is swallowed, get medical help, or contact poison control center right away. Ingredients Active: Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 15%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 8%.