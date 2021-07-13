PATRICK TA

Major Brow Shaping Wax

£20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Designed to achieve your every arch goal, PATRICK TA’s Major Brow Shaping Wax comes in two brow-enhancing editions: ‘Tinted’ and ‘Clear’. Held in a mirrored, rose-gold compact, these soap-like waxes pay homage to the old Hollywood practice of yesteryear, shaping and setting your brows in any style of your choosing. The ‘Tinted’ formula is the perfect solution to sparse arches as it fills in your natural shape for subtly defined, believably flawless eyebrows. Holding even the most pushed-up brows in place, the ‘Clear’ wax can be smoothed over your eyebrows to bestow a just-laminated look just as easily as it can grant ultra-fluffy arches.