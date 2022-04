Maison Gutowski (M-G)

Maison Gutowski ‘m-g Grande Cuvee’ Rosé 2020

This is a delicate, soft rosé with notes of cantaloupe, redcurrant and fresh strawberries. Elegantly, the palate showcases lots of red berries and a white chocolate character that adds a lovely creaminess to the overall texture of the wine. There is a touch of spice on the finish, that combines seamlessly with fresh, crisp acidity.