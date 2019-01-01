Ritual Chocolate

Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla Chocolate Bar

$9.50

This insanely delicious Madagascar bourbon vanilla chocolate bar has so much going on… it’s rich, dark and creamy but also has a floral, buttery aroma we can’t get enough of. The chocolatiers at Ritual Chocolate use whole vanilla beans from Madagascar and combine it with their Mid Mountain Blend chocolate – this is truly the best of the best, people. Bourbon vanilla from Madagascar is one of the most expensive ingredients in the world! Depending on the type of year, the varietal can range from $200-$400 per pound. (*gasp*)