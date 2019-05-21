Chateau Minuty

M De Minuty Limited Edition Ruby Taylor Rosé 2018

You’re guaranteed to enjoy every Minuty of this fabulous limited-edition rosé. Designed by the Bristol-educated and London-based artist Ruby Taylor, this special release is this season’s most fashionable rosé. Perfectly capturing the retro buzz and popping colour palette of Saint-Tropez, the bottle vibrantly depicts the ocean, the beach, the seafood, the style and the ubiquitous cat-eye sunglasses. Charming and playful, one sip will instantly transport your mind to a seat outside the Sénéquier café, perfect for soaking up the sun and people watching as the super yachts bob up and down in the turquoise harbour beyond.