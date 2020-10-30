Lyre's

Lyre’s Italian Spritz

$35.99

"Influencers? Darling please. I've influenced Oligarchs, Oil Barons and Tech Billionaires to do my every bidding. The persuasive power of the right photo, taken at the wrong time never ceases to amaze." #saycheese Impossibly Crafted Non-Alcoholic Spirit - Italian SpritzThis unique aperitif has been impossibly crafted to capture the essence of a classic Italian Spritz such as Aperol with flavors that are distinct and contemporary. Lyre's spirits don't just mimic, they have their own distinction as a premium, non-alcoholic beverage. To Taste: The bittersweet flavor of the Italian Spritz is like sunshine itself, bright with flavors typical of its origins. The sweetness from orange is perfectly fused with the complex and astringent flavors of rhubarb, finishing dry and deliciously refreshing. How To Enjoy: Serve with soda or tonic water and citrus slices for the perfect aperitif. For the most iconic serve however, add to your favourite prosecco to make a delicious low or no-alcohol Lyre’s Amalfi Spritz, a spin on the classic Venetian Spritz. Libations! Closure: Screw Cap Bottle Size: 700ml Alc Vol: Non-alcoholic Servings Per Pack: 23 Serving Size: 30mL