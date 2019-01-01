Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Tibi
Luxe Tweed Tie Back Blazer
$750.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tibi
Cut in a luxurious tweed twill, this blazer has relaxed drop shoulders and an easy-going personality. A contrast tie back detail adds an unexpected element of style.
Need a few alternatives?
Banana Republic
Cropped Sateen Blazer
$165.00
from
Banana Republic
BUY
Kate Moss for Topshop
Striped Satin Top
$60.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Mango
Crepe Suit Blazer
$65.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
H&M
Velvet Jacket
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Tibi
Tibi
Ruffle-trimmed Washed-satin Midi Dress
€650.00
€195.00
from
Tibi
BUY
Tibi
Bryan Flip Flops
£238.24
from
Shopbop
BUY
Tibi
Wrap Front Minidress
$395.00
$263.89
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Tibi
Double Cuff Cardigan
$350.00
$233.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Outerwear
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Nanushka
Hide Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket
$620.00
from
Intermix
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted