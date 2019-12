Clos des Lunes

Lune D’argent 2016

$17.99

Pale gold color with green hues. Lively citrus nose, coated with sweet aromas of acacia and lime. Rich pulpy flesh of ripe Semillon. Delicious mineral complexity. The acidity of Sauvignon provides a good tension. Balanced and fruity long finish. Blend: 70% Semillon, 30% Sauvignon Blanc