Luigi Bormioli Vinea Coupe Moscato/spumante Wine Glass - Set Of 2

Present spumante and moscato varietals in elegant style and enhance their every characteristic with the Luigi Bormioli Vinea Coupe Moscato/Spumante Wine Glass - Set of 2. While these coupe glasses show off a classic silhouette, their bowls were designed with the help of the Centro Studi Assaggiatori research laboratory to bring out the aromas and taste notes of these Italian whites. As durable as they are sophisticated, the glasses feature titanium reinforcing through their stems and are made ultra strong by SON.hyx technology. The glasses come with the assurance of a 25-year guarantee against rim and foot chipping and dishwasher discoloration. (LUGB096-1) Manufactured in Italy Manufactured with Luigi Bormioli technology Titanium reinforced stem Dishwasher safe Lead-free crystal glass