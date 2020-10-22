Proteau

Ludlow Red

A botanical drink that elevates culinary experience above all else, Proteau exists to make the world more delicious with a balanced concoction of bitter, floral, and fruit. Ludlow Red pairs effortlessly with food and friendly company anytime day or night. Uniquely combined notes of blackberry, chrysanthemum, black pepper and dandelion open and reveal themselves, engaging the senses as it is savored. Perfect with a savory meal, or on its own, slowly sipped as you wind down the night. 30 Calories per serving No added sugar (6g per serving) Suitable for vegetarians Non-alcoholic 25.4 fl oz (750mL)