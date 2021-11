Fly By Jing

Lucky 88 Spice Lovers

$88.00 $70.40

Buy Now Review It

At Fly by Jing

For the lucky spice lovers on your list, we've got you covered. Our addictive, highly-charged collection of sauces and spices are better together. Real value of all items in this set: $110. Includes: 1 x Sichuan Chili Crisp 6 oz 1 x Zhong Sauce 6 oz 1 x Mala Spice Mix 3.5 oz 1 x 3 Year Aged Doubanjiang 1 x Tribute Pepper 1 x Erjingtiao Chili 1 x Digital Chengdu Guide and Recipe book