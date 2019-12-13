Brightland

LUCID is a 100% Lemon Olive Oil from Brightland. LUCID is lovingly blended with lemon and hand-picked heirloom Frantoio olives and harvested early by a master miller onsite in a certified organic mill. Tasting Notes: citrus, zesty, luminous, smooth. THE SPECIAL LABEL: LUCID's label was crafted in collaboration with Amsterdam-based artist B.D. Graft. Known for his series “Add Yellow," Graft worked closely with Brightland to create an eye-catching label that expresses their shared vision for Brightland's first artist label bottle. A collage of red, navy, lavender and bold brush strokes with oil pastels and acrylic are punctuated by a single lemon, a nod to Graft’s series that addresses artistic ownership with his addition of yellow to renowned pieces. LUCID’s color palette compliments the label design of Brightland’s classic ALIVE and AWAKE blends, revealing similar inspiration from Matisse’s cutouts. LUCID comes in a 375 ML/12.7 fl oz glass bottle that has been UV-powder coated to protect the lemon olive oil from damaging light. From The Kitchn: "LUCID, Brightland’s first flavored olive oil, is made with 100% lemon. Unlike other flavored olive oils I’ve tried, LUCID doesn’t have any cloying, artificial aftertaste; it’s pure, unadulterated lemon goodness."