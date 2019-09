Sugarfina

Love Bites 2-piece Candy Bento Box

$20.00

Tell Cupid what you really think with our Love Bites Candy Bento Box. The perfect treat for a Galentine's Day celebration or a gift to take the edge off a bad date, breakup, or broken heart, we filled this chic box with "Plenty of Fish in the Sea" Beach Buddies and "Stop Kissing Frogs" Apple Frogs gummies. You may not always be lucky in love, but that’s what candy’s for.