Louis C. Tiffany Favrile Coasters

Celebrated for his innovations in stained glass, Louis Comfort Tiffany (1848–1933) embodied the artistic spirit of America's Gilded Age. Our handsome glass coasters showcase patterns adapted from four luminous Favrile glass objects in The Met collection, all produced between 1893 and 1906 by the American master and his workshop.